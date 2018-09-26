Bernice O. Zimmerman, 91 of Fostoria and formerly of Kansas, Ohio died Tuesday,

September 25, 2018 at Promedica Fostoria Hospital. She was born July 31, 1927 in Genoa, Ohio to Alonzo and Barbara (Bickford) Younker. She married Carl Zimmerman December 3,1949 in Genoa, Ohio. Carl died October 16, 1991.

Surviving is daughter Ann (Paul) Hale, sons Tom (Joan) Zimmerman and Joe (Karen) Zimmerman all of Kansas, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded by parents, husband, sons Carl Edward Zimmerman and Edward Carl Zimmerman, brothers Eugene and Donald Younker, sister Betty Sondergeld, 1 granddaughter.

Bernice was a homemaker, a member of the Rehoboth U.M. Church and a 1946 graduate of Genoa High School. Bernice taught Sunday School at Rehoboth Church. She enjoyed cooking and helped make apple dumplings for the church. She was also a janitor and head cook at Jackson Liberty and Lakota Schools cafeterias.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio. The Rev. James Sharrett will be officiating.

Visitation will be held 1 hour before services from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery near Risingsun, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Amsden U.M. church.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net

Comments

comments