Harold A. Kurtz

Posted On Mon. Sep 24th, 2018
Harold Anthony Kurtz, 87 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio.

He was born December 7, 1930 to the late Jacob and Christina Kuntz.

Surviving are grandsons, Cory Daugherty and Jeff Kuntz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Barbara Howland and Kathryn Sears; sisters, Mildred Seel and Lena Dehnhoff; and one grandchild.

Harold was a self employed Finish Carpenter. A U.S. Army Veteran, he was a member of Trinity United Brethren Church.

There will be no services.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

