Doctor Gregory Jerome Yost, formerly of Fostoria, died of natural causes September 4th in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was 58 years old.

Greg was the son of Cyril Yost and Kathryn Yost (formerly Smith) who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his two daughters, Sara and Alexandra (Allie) Yost of St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida, respectively, as well as his granddaughter (Sara’s child) Finley. He is, in addition, survived by his siblings Jane Clagg of Pickerington, Ohio; Tom Yost of Kendallville, Indiana; Linda Tompkins of Austin, Texas; Elaine Pierce of Lancaster, Ohio; Nancy Sloan of Palm Harbor, Florida; and Bill Yost of Neapolis, Ohio, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews scattered across the United States.

Greg graduated from St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria in 1977. He then received his undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo in 1981, after which he earned his Doctorate in Medicine at Wright State University, graduating with honors in 1985. He began his medical career in private practice in Delaware, Ohio, after which he established a private practice in Athens, Ohio. Later he served as an ER doctor in various hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic region.

He had recently joined St. Mark’s Church in Wilmington, North Carolina, in which he was very active and highly regarded, particularly in connection with his work in the church’s soup kitchen. After only a month working with the Secular Franciscans Church Laity group in Wilmington, Greg had made such a positive impression that the church was about to ask him to take charge of their ushers.

Greg was a brilliant man, a loving father, son, and brother. He was a lifelong runner so capable in this endeavor that his high school cross-country coach described Greg as “”¦ one of the nicest and most talented scholar athletes ever to walk the halls of St. Wendelin High School”. He also loved tennis, Ohio State football, and the natural world. One of his favorite activities was backpacking in the Appalachians.

His family, friends, and patients will miss his tireless energy, his infectious, freckled smile and his easy, gracious manner with people.

His daughters Sara and Alexandra had a private memorial service in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a second memorial service will take place at St. Wendelin Church in Fostoria at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29 officiated by Father Todd Dominque. All Greg’s family and friends are invited to attend. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Donations may be made in Greg’s name to The Fostoria Sharing Kitchen at 321 N. Main St., Fostoria OH 44830.

