Donald G. Filliater, 81 of Fostoria, Ohio, and formerly of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away at 3:16 a.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Independence House in Fostoria.

He was born on August 19, 1937 in Fostoria to the late William G. and Josephine (Depinet) Filliater.

Don is survived by his previous wife, Kay (Hammer) Filliater; children, Jeff Filliater of Cincinnati, OH, Kevin (Cheryl) Filliater of Fairhope, AL, and Amy (Lew) Georges of Norfolk, VA; sisters, Wilma (Jack) Ziegman of Loveland, CO, and Janice (Bob) Colman of Fostoria, OH; sister-in-law, Lucy Filliater of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren; and 24 nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Norbert (Phyllis) Filliater and William J. (Bill) Filliater; sisters, Helen (Walter) Feasel, Regina (Paul) Schlachter, Geraldine (Richard) Canterbury and Ardella (Kenneth) Russell; nieces Fran Wagner and Dawn Decker; and nephews, Edward Filliater and Charles Filliater.

Don was a 1955 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. He served in the US Navy before starting his college education at Bowling Green State University. He graduated Magna cum Laude in 1961 and began a 40-year business career, primarily with IBM Corp, where he held various management positions in Toledo, OH, Rochester, MN, Atlanta, GA and London, England, UK.

Don spent his retirement years in Atlanta, GA, Gold Canyon, AZ, and Fairhope, AL. He enjoyed vacationing on Lake Erie in the summer, visiting New York City at Christmas, researching his family tree and spending time with friends and family.

Visitation will take place Monday, September 24, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown.

Memorials are suggested to the Bridge Hospice Care.

