Marion Shipman

Marion (Jamac) Shipman, 94 of Sylvania, OH, passed away September 18, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, OH, from a fight with lung cancer.

She was born September 23, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA, to Mary and Joseph Jamac. She married Harold H. Shipman on September 1, 1945 in Miami, FL. They made their home in Toledo where Harold co-founded Shipman Realty and Insurance with his father.

Marion was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Her grandchildren adored her and she adored them. She enjoyed her time at the family cottage at Vineyard Lake, Michigan, as well as activities such as the Women’s Zenobia Shrine, being a Girl Scout Leader, working with a variety of crafts, reading, traveling; but her passion was bridge. She continued to play bridge 4-5 times a week at various places.

Marion also enjoyed the Sylvania Senior Center, where she danced in the Senior Follies until her late 80’s, exercised, and of course, played bridge. She is a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Marion is survived by one daughter, Wendy (William) Norris of Fostoria, OH; six grandchildren, Jason A. Fretz of Atlanta, GA, Johnathan A. Fretz of Miami, FL, Carrie (Norris) Shultz of Lancaster, PA, Susan (Norris) Potter of Gahanna, OH, Ryan A. Fretz of Cincinnati, OH, and Kimberly (Norris) Mancino, Lake Orion, MI; and 11 great grandchildren, Molly Shultz, Elizabeth Shultz, Hattie Shultz, Tyler Mancino, Evelyn Mancino, Ryker Fretz, Crew Fretz Hayden Fretz, Dylan Fretz and Lincoln and Leila Potter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harold; sister, Marchetta Knapp; and a daughter, Patricia (Arnold) Fretz.

Visitation will be from 12-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd) with a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park with Marilyn Schroeder officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Sylvania Senior Center, Bridge Hospice or Good Shepherd Home.

Online expressions of sympathy, fond memories or photos may be shared by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.

