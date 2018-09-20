Marilyn S. Lynch

On Tuesday, the 18th of September at 3:17 a.m. the gates of heaven opened wide and rejoiced as Marilyn Sue Lynch, 75 of Uniopolis, entered paradise.

She will be sorely missed by her family, but now is no longer in pain. She was born Feb. 22, 1943 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Edward and Myrtle Risner Brant. She married Bruce A. Lynch on June 18, 1961 and he survives in Uniopolis.

Marilyn had been post-mistress in Uniopolis before retiring. She graduated from Fostoria High School in 1961. She attended Cridersville Church of the Nazarene and had received distinguished service awards from the Nazarene Church. She also enjoyed teaching children who then went on to become missionaries or pastors as their occupations.

Additional survivors include sons, Nathan (Kelly) Lynch of New Riegel, Ohio, and Paul M. (Sherry) Lynch of Cridersville; a daughter, Cheryl (Kevin) Mitchell of Marysville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Shaun Lynch, Jared Mitchell, Jenna Mitchell, Lindsey Morrison, Steven Lynch and Lillian Lynch; 11 great grandchildren, Chloe, Addison, Avery, Harper, Levi, Elliann, Edison, Daysalin, Kiryn, Avianna and Alec; and a brother, Charles (Diane) Brant of Fostoria, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Betty Hackney, Olive Barlekamp, John and James Brant.

The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Cridersville Church of the Nazarene.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Jonathon Spyker and Rev. Pam Spencer officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis.

Memorial contributions may be given to either Cridersville Church of the Nazarene or Wayne-Goshen Community Church of the Nazarene.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

