Gene A. Vogel

Gene A. “A-1” Vogel, 80 of Forest, died Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 2:05 p.m. at his residence.

Born in Fostoria, Ohio, on October 22, 1937, he was the son of the late William and Helen (Waggoner) Vogel Jr. Gene married Linda L. Woodruff on June 16, 1956 in Fostoria, Ohio. She preceded him in death on January 29, 1999.

Surviving are his two daughters, Julia (Terry) Kitzler of Carey and Jennifer Campbell of Forest; a son, Gene Vogel Jr. of Kenton; a sister, Joan Tong of Carey; six grandchildren, Amanda (Roger) Damron, Kristy (Ryan) Gottfried, Misty Risner, Amber (Jeremy) Flanigan, Duane Darland and Garrett Vogel; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Randy and Jeffery Vogel; a granddaughter, Chantel Kin; and a brother, Donald Vogel.

Gene was a graduate of Fostoria High School. He retired from National Lime & Stone in 1999 after many years. He was a member at the Carey Conservation Club.

He enjoyed hunting deer, arrowheads and gardening, as well as talking to his buddies on the C.B. radio.

Visitation will be Friday, September 21, 2018 from 2-8 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

The funeral service will be Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bill Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and sent to Stombuahg-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

