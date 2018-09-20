Clinton Wheeler

Posted On Thu. Sep 20th, 2018
Clinton Wheeler, 72 of Tiffin,died Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at his home.

He was born October 6, 1945 in Blue Moon, Kentucky, to Horace and Elizabeth (Hall) Wheeler. He married Mary Augsburger on October 19, 1964 in Tiffin and she precedes him in death.

Surviving Clinton are his five children, Clinton “Shane” (Lori Ritter) Wheeler of Tiffin, Clayton “Shannon” (Shannon) Wheeler of McCutchenville, Cory (Dolly) Wheeler of Tiffin, Chad (Margaret) Wheeler of Sycamore and Christine (Matthew) Hampshire of Tiffin; and one sister, Nannie Rollins of Port Clinton.

There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Izaak Walton League of America Inc, Tiffin Seneca County Chapter or to the Wildlife Conservation Fund.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

