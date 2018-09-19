Dennis E. Souders

Dennis E. “Denny” “Ace” Souders, 69 of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

He was born on March 9, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa, to Eugene C. and Doris “Dodie” (Larrick) Souders. Dennis married Linda C. Helms on August 26, 1967, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, and she survives him.

Also surviving is his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Souders of Fostoria; two grandchildren, Alex and Shane Souders, both of Fostoria; a brother, Kent (Lisa) Kline of Elmore, Ohio; sister, Shellie Herd of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; a half-brother, Scott Souders of Plain City, Ohio; and step-mother, Judy Souders of Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Souders; and two brothers, Duglis and Stacey Souders.

Denny was Journeyman Tool and Die Maker. He worked for Norton Manufacturing and Callies for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.

A member of the Corvette Club, he loved cars, sprint cars and racing — “He had the need for speed.” He also enjoyed fishing and boating. A family man, Denny loved attending his grandsons’ ball games and going fishing with them. He also loved animals.

Denny liked to talk. He was an intelligent man, well versed in many areas. He had a great sense of humor and was a fun person to be around.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, September 21, 2018, at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at noon with Pastor William Bentley presiding.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Humane Society of the donor’s choice or to Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

