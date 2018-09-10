Shirley A. Stentzel

Shirley Ann Stentzel, 86 of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 10, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at the Bowling Green Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born on October 16, 1931 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Harry Ray and Georgia Helena (Cline) Bateson Sr. Shirley married Robert E. Stentzel on July 13, 1957 in Angola, Indiana; he passed away on November 2, 2012.

Surviving Shirley are sons, Michael (Phebe) Folk of Bloomdale, Robert (Evelyn) Folk of Bloomdale and James Folk of Fostoria; daughter, Judith (Donald) Seibert of Jerry City; brothers, Richard Bateson of Fostoria, Jack Bateson of Bloomdale and John (Janet) Bateson of Wayne; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Georgia; brother, Harry Ray Jr.; and sister, Geneva Niswander.

Shirley attended Fostoria High School before working many years as a custodian at Bowling Green State University.

She was a former member of the Victory Evangelical Church in Risingsun and attended the Church of the Good Shepherd near Wayne. Shirley was involved in various church organizations over the years, including Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Operation Christmas Child and was a teacher for Country Critters.

Among many hobbies, she enjoyed playing board games and spending time with her family.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will take place on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd (5589 Holcomb Road in Wayne, Ohio 43466), where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brad Kehn officiating.

Burial will be at Weaver Cemetery in Bloom Township with a bereavement luncheon to follow back at the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Online condolences may be sent to Shirley’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

