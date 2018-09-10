Sandra L. Berrier, 72 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 10, 2018 at Promedica Fostoria Hospital.

She was born March 27, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Chancy and Ruth Ann (Layton) McEntire. She married Gary Berrier on May 23, 1981 in Fostoria, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2016.

Surviving is a daughter, Lori (George) Liep of Fostoria; brother, Terry (Sharon) McEntire of Fostoria; grandchildren Nicole (Jon) Wogan and Thomas (Kayla) Paxson; and great grandchild, Ashton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Thomas McEntire.

She was a graduate of Arcadia High School, worked years ago at Atlas in Fostoria and attended Fostoria Church of God. A member of the Fostoria Ladies Garden Club, Sandra loved making flower arrangements, cooking and caring for others. She especially loved her dog, Brutus.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 13, 2018 at noon at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Danny Lucien officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday.

Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery in West Millgrove, Ohio, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

