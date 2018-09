Gregory J. Yost, 58 of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

Visitation will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon at noon on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

A formal obituary will run at a later date.

