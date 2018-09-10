Derek L. Crane

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
Derek L Crane, 66, Fostoria, died September 3, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born to Solomon and Hazel Crane in Dayton August 2, 1952.

He is survived by daughters Tiffany Arnold and Fallon Miller; sons Lance Crane, Blake Crane and Chase Crane; brother Dale Crane of Dayton and 10 grandchildren: Cheyenne Robinson, China, Xavier, Sebastian, Austin, Antonio, Amiyah, Soloman, Alaska and Milan Crane.

Mr. Crane was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and he worked for Honeywell.

A celebration of life to be held on Saturday October 6 at 1 p.m. at The Bankquet Hall, 125 S. Main St., Fostoria.

