Betty Lu Baird, 90, of Findlay, died 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

She was born in Wayne County, Iowa on Dec. 29, 1927 to the late Charles H. Calif and Opal Hammond. On Oct. 13, 1949 she married William Lee Baird, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 1985.

She is survived by one daughter, Sue A. Taylor (Jack Volkmer), of Findlay; and two sisters, Etta Irene (Delmar) Enright and Judy (Ernest) Nickols.

A private burial service will be held in her memory at a later date in Decatur, Illinois.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments