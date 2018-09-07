Betty Lu Baird

Posted On Fri. Sep 7th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Betty Lu Baird, 90, of Findlay, died 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

She was born in Wayne County, Iowa on Dec. 29, 1927 to the late Charles H. Calif and Opal Hammond. On Oct. 13, 1949 she married William Lee Baird, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 1985.

She is survived by one daughter, Sue A. Taylor (Jack Volkmer), of Findlay; and two sisters, Etta Irene (Delmar) Enright and Judy (Ernest) Nickols.

A private burial service will be held in her memory at a later date in Decatur, Illinois.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company