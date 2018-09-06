David D. Shane, 77 of Fostoria, passed away Monday September 3, 2018 at Poplar Ridge, Fostoria.

He was born April 6, 1941 in Fostoria to the late Cecil and Mabel (Shafer) Shane.

He married Shirley Wertz November 26, 1961. They divorced and she survives in Fostoria. He then married Penny Gee on January 7, 1973 and she died on February 26, 2013.

Surviving are four children, Randy (Darcie) Shane of Ruskin, Florida, Tavis (Molly) Shane of Casstown, Ohio, Patrick Goshe of Westville, Ohio, and Kisha (Don) Goshe-Meijdrich of Tuscon, Arizona; grandchildren, Kyler, Kristoffer (Molly) and Jordan Shane, Jackson and Josie Shane, Kodie Goshe and McKenna McCabe; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Shelby; and siblings, Carolyn (Kenneth) Thallman of Tiffin, Joan (Ed) Hart of Bremen, Kentucky, and Gary Shane, Tiffin.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Shane.

David was a Hopewell-Loudon graduate and a lifelong farmer. He was involved with 4H and the FFA cattle shows.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria, where a time for words and reflection will take place at 4 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments