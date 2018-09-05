Barbara A. Untalan

Barbara Ann Untalan, 70 of Fostoria, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

She was born March 24, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan, to Bernard and Patricia (Lang) Feehan. She was the first born of nine children and first born of 34 grandchildren.

Surviving is her father, Bernard Feehan of Fostoria; daughter, Tracy Martinez of Fostoria; son, Bernard “Frankie” (Tania) Untalan of California; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Michael (Jan) Feehan of Pennsylvania, Janet Deaton of Carey, Mary Jo (Joe) Simmons of North Carolina, Patrick (Robin) Feehan of Van Buren and Debby (Bert) Meyers of Findlay.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Feehan; step-mother, Louise Feehan; two sisters, Kathy and Ann Feehan; a brother, Danny Feehan; and a step-sister, Connie.

Barbara retired as a press operator for the Toledo Molding & Die Company. She was a 1966 St. Wendelin High School graduate and a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. She was also a loyal supporter of the Fostoria Knights of Columbus and was very proud of her children’s military service.

Visitation will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018 at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with the Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will be in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Wendelin Educational Fund.

