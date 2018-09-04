1947-2018

“Pops, Daddy, Grandpa, Tapa, Papa”

“The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him.” Proverbs 20:7

Henry Martinez, born on the 28th day of November, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, was the first born son of Audelia Serda and Dario Castillo. Under the loving care of his grandparents, Juan and Guadalupe Martinez, Henry was raised to value family, hard work, and above all faith in God.

He completed his schooling through Fostoria public schools, and in his youth developed his love for athletics, learning, and taking care of family. He began working at a young age to assist his grandmother financially. His childhood was filled with great adventures and love. His uncles became brothers to him, his extended family a great source of strength. Over the years his list of siblings expanded to equal 15, providing him with even more love and a great source for his many stories. Henry became known to his children and grandchildren as “The World’s Best Story Teller.”

His children’s favorite story was when he met his future bride, Gloria, at a dance. Little did he know, that the beautiful, shy teenager he asked to dance would be his wife and mother of his six children… making his dreams of a big family come true. They lived a life of great joy, love and laughter, and provided their children with a solid foundation. Henry passed on to them his love of music, storytelling, and sports. He carried out his grandmother’s value of reading the bible and revealing the truth of life to them. His children were his pride and joy, and his legacy, carrying on the value of faith, love, and family. He was their rock.

He retired from General Motors, after nearly 30 years, and was an active member of the Eagles. Henry had many hobbies and talents, including car mechanics, cooking, fishing, and of course golf. Aside from Gloria, his children, and grandchildren, music was his greatest love.

This simplest of things brought Henry complete happiness. A nice sunny day on the golf course, listening to the oldies while driving with his windows down, the cool evening breeze while sitting on his son’s porch, and most of all feeling the love and hearing the laughter of his children and grandchildren. His faith and his family were his greatest strength.

Henry passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 31st, 2018. He is survived by his loving life partner Gloria Martinez and their children, Michelle (Jeff), Paul (Abby), Tammy (Jim), Henry (Carrie), Amalia (Jeff), and Monica. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and loved ones too many to count… each one of them bringing a sparkle to his eyes.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 6th 2018 at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio from 2-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be Friday, September 7th at 11 a.m. at St.Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, OH. Following the burial will be a luncheon in the church hall.

Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Henry’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com.

Comments

comments