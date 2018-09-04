David D. Shane

David D. Shane, 77, of Fostoria, passed away Monday September 3, 2018 at Poplar Ridge, Fostoria. Arrangements are pending at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.

