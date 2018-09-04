Previous Story
David D. Shane
Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
David D. Shane, 77, of Fostoria, passed away Monday September 3, 2018 at Poplar Ridge, Fostoria. Arrangements are pending at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.
