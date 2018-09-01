Patricia A. Johnson, 79 of Fostoria, Ohio died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at her home.

She was born August 29, 1939 in Kenova, West Virginia to Walter & Ethel (Stepp) Ferman.

She married Jesse W. Johnson in February of 1967 in Ironton, Ohio.

Surviving is husband Jesse W. Johnson of Fostoria, sons Marty (Chris) Phillips & Ed (Shelly) Cornell both of Fostoria, daughter Carla (Ray) Bixler of Fostoria, step son Richard (Cindy) Johnson of TX, step daughters Debbie Johnson of Wakefield, Sandy (Eddie) Gomer of Grove City, Jeannie (Jerry) Lute of Lucasville, brother Doug Ferman of Fostoria, sister Shirley Hartshorn of N.C., 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Patricia worked at Copeland in Fostoria.

Graveside services will be held, Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Fountain Cemetery’s Veterans Chapel, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Donald Goodwin officiating.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to charity of the donor’s choice.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments