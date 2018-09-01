Arturo G. Costilla Sr.

Arturo G. “Arthur” Costilla Sr., 91, of Fostoria, passed away at 1:10 pm Thursday August 30, 2018 in Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was born May 24, 1927 in San Marcos, TX to the late Ventura and Anita (Garza) Costilla. He married Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramirez on December 29, 1951 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and she died August 18, 2006.

Arturo is survived by three sons, Arthur (Chris) Costilla Jr., Fostoria, Louie (Stephanie) Costilla Sr., Fostoria and Dave (Jenny) Costilla, Tiffin; five daughters, Mary Costilla, Toledo, Vickie (Rudy) Guzman, Matamoros, Mexico, Sandy Costilla, Bowling Green, Angie (Dwight) Struble, Fostoria and Deborah (John) Pizana, Findlay; 27 grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Fernando Costilla, Fremont; three sisters, Anita Regalado, Adrian, MI, Elena Rodriguez, Logonville, GA and Guadalupe Rendon, Fountain, CO; companion and special friend, Guadalupe Galvan, Fostoria. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Guadalupe “Linda” Costilla; brothers, Luis, Emilio and Joseph Costilla; and sister, Ofilia Gonzales.

Arturo was a WW II United States Army veteran serving from 1945-1947. He was a railroad worker and laborer at the Fostoria Foundry (Chrysler) and retired in 1990 from General Dynamics, Lima. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and an avid Cleveland Indians and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed dancing, gardening and dearly loved his family.

Visitation is Tuesday September 4, 2018 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 am Wednesday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 am in the church. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery where the Fostoria United Veterans will provide military honors.

Memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation of NW Ohio, Fostoria United Veterans or St. Wendelin Church.

