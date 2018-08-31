Dale R. Walters, 81 of Fostoria, Ohio died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born July 30, 1937 in Tiffin, Ohio to Paul and Lucile (Manz) Walters. Dale married Rosetta Coker July 30, 1979 in Tiffin, Ohio.

Surviving is wife Rosetta Walters of Fostoria, sons Richard (Deborah) Walters and Jeffery (Brenda) Walters, both of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Michael Che’ Walters of Bowling Green, sisters Imogene Alsobrook of TX, Mardene Gomez and Catherine Fassler, both of Tiffin, grandchildren Caelis Hoyle, Christopher Walters, Jessica Brown, Jacob, Sydney and Shelby Walters, Murrel June Walters.

Preceding him is parents, sister Betty Baird, brothers Robert, Edward and Ronald Walters.

Dale retired in 1993 as a setup man and was a former Union Steward at Atlas Crankshaft with 34 years of service. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and a 1955 graduate of Columbian High School. Dale was also a member of the Fostoria VFW and a Life member of AmVets.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Graveside committal services will be at a later date in the Veteran’s Memorial Chapel at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio with military honors by the United Veterans of Fostoria.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

