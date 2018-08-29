Robert A. Mosher, 93, resident of the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria and formerly of Mt. Gilead, passed away at 6:20 a.m., at The Toledo Hospital.

He was born on June 1, 1925, in Westfield, IN to the late Harold H. and Edith (Cox) Mosher. He married Carolyn R. Fisher on July 2, 1950 and she preceded him in death on November 8, 2011.

Robert is survived by his son, Larry (Michele) Mosher of Crestwood, IL; his grandchildren: Ken, Peter, Joe, Julie and Kristi; his great-grandchildren: Ben, Helena, R.J., Katherine, Noah and Kaylie.

He was preceded in death by his son, Rex Mosher; his brothers: Ralph,

Charles and James Mosher; and his sister, Rosellen Taylor.

Robert retired from Gray Printing in Fostoria. He was a member of the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene. He was formerly a member of Bethel E.U.B. in Fostoria, where he was a song leader. Robert was an accomplished carpenter, enjoyed raising ducks on his property, but his greatest love was the Lord.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 1, 2018, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Mike McClurg officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, West Independence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Findlay First Church of the

Nazarene. Online condolences may be made at www.coldrencrates.com.

