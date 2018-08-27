Jack E. Thorp, 72 of Fostoria, Ohio died Saturday, August 25, 2018 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1945 in Gibsonburg to Walter and Clara (Brocksmidt) Thorp. He married Mary Hemmerly and they divorced; he then married Joyce Harris in 1982 and she died May 11, 2015.

Surviving are his sons, Jimmy Thorp of Fostoria, Jack (Brenda) Thorp of Michigan and Bobby (Angie) Thorp of Ansonia, daughters; Mary Ann (Kurt) Craun of Tiffin, Tammy (Rick) Miller of Risingsun, Angie and Barbara Thorp of Findlay, Debra Minarick of Wood River, IL brother; Jerry (Sue) Thorp of Fostoria and a sister; Audrey Braden of Gibsonburg.

Funeral services is 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018 with Pastor Donald Goodwin, officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments