Douglas S. Twells

Douglas Sinclair Twells, age 94, of Algonac, MI passed away July 26, 2018. He was born June 6, 1924 to the late Robert Twells, creator of the Autolite spark plug, and Margaret P.S. MacKillop Twells. He married Loa Ivadell Knepper of Fostoria and later married Nancy MacBurnie.

Mr. Twells was a 1942 graduate of Fostoria High School and a WWII veteran who served in the U.S. Navy as a PB2Y navigator in the Pacific theater. He was a life member of the Algonac VFW Post #3901. Mr. Twells worked as an engineer in the automotive parts industry and retired from Holly Carburetor in 1986.

Survivors include a son Douglas Twells Jr., of St. Louis, MO; three daughters, Elizabeth Ebert, of Findlay, OH; Leslie Twells Henry, of Algonac, MI; Margaret Forsberg, of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and a brother Richard Twells, of Mexico, MO. He was preceded in death by his wives Ivadell and Nancy, a son Bruce S. Twells, and two brothers, John L. Twells and Robert Greetham Twells. A private graveside service will be held at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria on August 30th.

