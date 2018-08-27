Bonnie J. Baldwin, 77 of Pleasantville, Ohio, formerly of Fostoria, Ohio, died Friday, August 24, 2018 at Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born to the late Lawrence and Verna (Gerken) Meyer on May 2, 1941 in Defiance, Ohio and graduated from Jewell High school. On June 4, 1960 she married Norman L. Baldwin.

While living in Fostoria, Bonnie was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and several community groups. She was also a foster mother, opening the family home to 48 children for many years. She was most recently a member of Ziegler Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Norm; children Laurie (Gary) Pecuch of Grove City, Ohio, Craig (Lori) Baldwin of Thornville, Ohio, and Daniel Baldwin of Pleasantville, Ohio; grandson, Andrew Baldwin of Evansville, Indiana, and brothers David (Betty) Meyer of Defiance, Ohio, Michael (Chris) Meyer of Findlay, Ohio and Mark (Kathy) Meyer of Moscow, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Russell (Elaine) Meyer and James Meyer.

Funeral Service for Bonnie will be Thursday, August 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 30997 Gerken Road, Defiance, Ohio, where she was baptized, confirmed and married.Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 29 from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials in Bonnie’s name can be made to Central Ohio Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, P.O. Box 2213 Columbus, OH 43216 or Fairhope Hospice of Lancaster, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

Online condolences can be made at www.rodenbergerfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments