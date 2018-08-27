Adam S. Mock, 41 of Arcadia, passed away 1:45 a.m. Sunday August 26, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 20, 1977 in Findlay to Michael M. and Diana L. (Swartz) Mock.

He married Amy Rae Reinhart on March 31, 2018 in Fostoria and she survives in Arcadia.

Also surviving are three daughters, Allison, Megan and Emma Mock of Arcadia; a stepson, Braeden Reinhart, Arcadia; two brothers, Chad E. (Cindy) Mock, Findlay, and Michael M. (Julie) Mock II, Jefferson, Ohio; a sister, Dawn M. (John) Collins, Findlay; best friend, Matt Risner, Arcadia; and maternal grandfather, Harry Swartz, Fostoria; and was adored by all his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Swartz and paternal grandparents, Vivian and Joseph Mock, and brother-in-law Dan Bohn.

Adam was a 1995 Arcadia High School graduate and worked for RPM Carbide in Arcadia for 22 years. Adam enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, playing poker, and most of all spending time being an amazing husband and father. He will also be remembered as an avid Michigan Wolverines fan.

Visitation will take place Tuesday August 28, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday August 29, 2018 at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Jensen, presiding.

Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a fund established to support his daughters c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

