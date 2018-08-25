Patricia A. Ludwig, 73 of Fremont and formerly Fostoria, passed away 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Parkview Care Center, Fremont.

She was born February 15, 1945 in Fostoria to Gerald B. and Laura M. (Babb) Hummel. She married Robert E. Ludwig and he died September 2, 2007.

Surviving is her mother, Laura Rowe of Fostoria; a son, Shane A. Ludwig of Fostoria; five grandchildren, Ashley E. Ludwig of Fremont, Samantha J. Ludwig of Fremont, Adriana L. Ludwig of Fostoria, Kattie S. Blechinger and Austin M. Hall; five great-grandchildren, Anesty, Dontrez, T.J., Taeden and Tallon Brown, all of Fremont; and a sister, Marsha (Mike) Gearhart of Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her father; husband; infant daughter, Dawn; and a son, Rob E. Ludwig.

Patricia was a homemaker and had been a volunteer at the Fostoria Sportsmen Club and the American Legion.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St, in Fostoria, where words of reflection will take place at 1 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the family’s choice c/o the funeral home.

