Beverly A. Dennison

Beverly Ann Dennison, 79 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Friday, August 24, 2018 at her home.

She was born on August 5, 1939 in Fostoria, Ohio to John C. and Helen A. Fruth. Beverly married Donald L. Dennison on November 26, 1959 at High Street U.M. Church in Fostoria.

She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Dennison of Fostoria; daughter, LeeAnn (Tony) Warner of Hilliard; sons, Douglas (Karen) Dennison of Charlotte, N.C., David (Julie) Dennison of Granville and Dennis (Jen) Dennison of London; grandchildren, Ashley, Brent, Grace, Brett, Delaney, Joely and Katie; and great grandchildren, Lucas, Lilly Anne, Kai and Beau.

She is preceded by her parents; grandson, Ryan Lee; and siblings, Donna Morris and LaVonne Hartley.

Bev retired from Ex-Cello in Fostoria. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Fostoria, the Fostoria Garden Club and a long-time member of the Fostoria Beautification Committee. She was a 1958 graduate of Fostoria High School.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Reverend William Bentley officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the Arthritis Foundation or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments