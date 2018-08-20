Donald Ray Stump, 96 of Fostoria, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. He was born April 28, 1922 in Wood County, Ohio to Raymond and Ella (Walters) Stump. He married Mary Louise Gibson December 30, 1945 in Fostoria, she passed away on Oct. 24, 2007.

Surviving is daughter Debra (Mark Lewandoski) Ladd of Findlay, son Daniel (Jane) Stump of Carl Junction, MO, sister Marion Stump of Fostoria, brother Darrell Stump of Bettsville, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded by his parents, wife, sons Dennis and David Stump, sister Wilma Brookover-Klotz, and brothers Lawrence and Dale Stump.

Donald retired in 1984 from Union Carbide in Fostoria and was a self-employed farmer all his life.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Robin Hindall officiating.

Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Graham Cemetery, near Risingsun, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

