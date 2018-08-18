Martha A. Mathias

Martha “Marty” Ann Mathias, 58 of Fostoria, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, in Toledo.

She was born May 20, 1960 in Findlay to the late Dory Lane and Laura Louise (McCartney) Jackson. She married her loving husband of 33 years, Donald E. Mathias Sr., on October 23, 1986 and he survives her.

Also surviving are children, Julie Jackson of Maumee and Lisa Jackson of Findlay; step-children, Donald Mathias Jr. of Findlay and Douglas Mathias of Bowling Green; 10 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Bonnie (Richard) Sterling of Findlay, Peggy (Tommy) Gugliotti of Lafayette, TN, Debbie Feigert of Hendersonville, TN, Jackie (Tom) Ramge of Findlay, Tami (Tony) Waller of Windsor Canada, Gary (Charles) Jackson of Normandy, TN, Scott (Jodi) Jackson of Medina and Patricia (Lonnie) Yoho of Diamondhead, MS.

She was also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Tamatha Mathias.

Martha was well liked by all who knew her. “A good woman, she will be missed immensely.”

Named after her grandmother, Martha was very spiritual. She loved to read, especially books by author Ann Rice, enjoying the New Orleans culture and having been able to make a trip there. She was a great cook, loved to bake and loved to play shuffleboard, country music and football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Michigan Wolverines.

She was a graduate of Van Buren High School and a member of the Fostoria Eagles Club, the Fostoria Am Vets and Fostoria VFW Ladies’ auxiliary.

A memorial service will take place 4 p.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, with Rev Donald Goodwin presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

