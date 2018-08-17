Beverly K. Benjamin, 76 of Marion, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born February 25, 1942 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Theodore and Katherine (Morgan) Cousin. On June 27, 1987 she married James “Big Jim” Benjamin Jr. and he preceded her in death on September 30, 2011.

Beverly was a member of Christ Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Harnetha (James) Brown of Marion, Tonya (Thomas) Harris of Marion, Andre Faggs of Florida, Kimberly Alexander of Columbus and Raymond Alexander of Marion; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Goins of Fostoria and LaDonna (Willie) Harris of Marion; her brother, Fred Cousin of Fostoria; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her daughter, Charlene Alexander.

Visitation will be Monday, August 20, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio, and Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 394 Fairview St. Marion, Ohio.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Christ Missionary Baptist Church with Elder Shawn Jackson and Bishop Corredon Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

