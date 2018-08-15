Stephanie A. Bishop

Stephanie Ann Bishop, 40 of Fostoria, passed away Monday, August 9, 2018 in Fostoria.

Stephanie was born June 19, 1978 in Riverdale, Georgia, to Steve Randal Bishop and Tammy M. (Gabel) Stiger.

Surviving is her mother, Tammy M. Stiger of Fostoria; son, Trent William Asbell of Fostoria; daughter, Trinity May Asbell of Fostoria; brother, Steve James (Angela Diane) Bishop of Dola; and sister, Angela Bernice (Daniel) Eskew of McDough, Georgia.

No services will take place at this time.

Memorials are suggested for care of Trent and Trinity c/o HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St. Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

