A Memorial Service for Nelson Leroy Kiser Jr., 56 of Gibsonburg, who passed away August 5, 2018, will take place Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 4 p.m. in Grace Community Church, 900 Smith Road, Fremont, Ohio 43420.

A gathering and fellowship will follow in the Church.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments