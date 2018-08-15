Doris L. Weinandy

Doris Louise Weinandy, 84 of New Riegel, died at 3:59 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Doris was born July 1, 1934 in Big Springs Township, Seneca County, to Alfred and Dorothy (Kirian) Wagner. She married Lloyd Martin Weinandy June 20, 1953 in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Alvada, and he died January 31, 2003.

Survivors include a son, Donald (Tammy) Weinandy of Alvada; a daughter, Pamela (Michael) Painter of Fostoria; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weinandy of Alvada; seven grandchildren, Derek (Meagan) Weinandy, Magdalena (Branden) Johns, Dylan Weinandy, Whitney Weinandy, Amanda Weinandy, Nicholas Painter and Matthew Painter; a brother, Eugene (Donna) Wagner of Alvada; and three sisters, Marie Frey of Upper Sandusky, JoAnn Hoepf of Findlay and Anna Mae Wright of Tiffin.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Rick Weinandy; a brother, Alfred Wagner; a sister, Eileen Arbogast; and special friend, Ralph Smith.

Doris was a lifelong member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel, and a member of Women of the Moose, New Riegel Club. She was a waitress and worked assembly at Copeland in Fostoria. She made rugs for many years, enjoyed camping when she was younger and playing cards.

Visitation for family and friends will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 17, 2018 at the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-3113) with a wake service at 3:30 p.m.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at the Alvada Funeral Chapel of All Saints Parish with Rev. Timothy Kummerer officiating and visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the chapel.

Burial will follow in Seneca Memory Gardens.

Memorial contribution may be made to NBS Joint Ambulance District or NBS Joint Fire District, 7971 CR 10, New Riegel, Ohio 44853.

For directions, out-of-town flower orders, to offer condolences to the family or view the Celebration of Life video, go to: www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

