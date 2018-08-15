Constance M. Stone, 91, formerly of Carey, died Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

Born in Washington D.C. on October 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Inez (Crickenburger) Cummings. Constance married Samuel Verne Stone in 1948 in Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2007.

Surviving are her three children, Karen Marmor of Findlay, Vicki Driscoll of Santa Monica, CA and Samuel Steven Stone of Findlay; eight grandchildren, Samantha Stone, James Marmor, Judd Marmor, Eric Bostic, Jason Stone, Jill Tobin, Jessica Stone and Stuart Stone; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a son, Sammy Lee Stone; and two grandchildren, Kendra Manns and Derek Stone.

Constance was a homemaker. She assisted her husband on the Stone family farm. She also worked for Ford Motor Company for 16 years.

She enjoyed painting and drawing nature’s beauty.

She was a member of Grove Street Tabernacle, Carey.

Visitation will be Friday, August 17, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Terry McBeath officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery, Alvada, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

