Deborah A. (Droll) Lucius

Posted On Mon. Aug 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Deborah A. (Droll) Lucius, 63 of Findlay, died on Friday, August 10, 2018 at her residence. She was born on December 5, 1954 in Fostoria to Bernard and Bernice (Brickner) Droll. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Fostoria.

Deborah was a 1973 graduate of Fostoria St. Wendelin High School. She married Mark V. Lucius on November 19, 1983 and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2004.

Also surviving is a son, Devin (Emily) Lucius of Findlay, grandson, Evin Lucius, two step grandsons, Ethan and Nicholas Spieth, and a sister, Diane (Sheldon) Zumbrum.

Visitation will be held at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 with a scripture service beginning at 7:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, Ohio 45840, with Fr, Michael Zacharias, officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society and S.P.C.A. of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be sent via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company