Deborah A. (Droll) Lucius, 63 of Findlay, died on Friday, August 10, 2018 at her residence. She was born on December 5, 1954 in Fostoria to Bernard and Bernice (Brickner) Droll. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Fostoria.

Deborah was a 1973 graduate of Fostoria St. Wendelin High School. She married Mark V. Lucius on November 19, 1983 and he preceded her in death on August 9, 2004.

Also surviving is a son, Devin (Emily) Lucius of Findlay, grandson, Evin Lucius, two step grandsons, Ethan and Nicholas Spieth, and a sister, Diane (Sheldon) Zumbrum.

Visitation will be held at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 with a scripture service beginning at 7:45 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, Ohio 45840, with Fr, Michael Zacharias, officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society and S.P.C.A. of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

