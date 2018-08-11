Margaret L. Gabel

Margaret Louise “Peg” Gabel, 80 of Findlay, died at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

She was born on October 24, 1937 in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Dr. Ralph and Mildred (Loose) Nelson. Margaret married George Bradner “Brad” Gabel on June 7, 1958 at the First Methodist Church in Findlay. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2016.

Surviving are daughters, Elizabeth Anne Davis of Arlington, Ohio, and Cynthia Kay (Paul) Whitson of Findlay; two granddaughters, Erica Kaye Arthur and Allison Elizabeth Arthur (fiancé, Nathan Maynard); a brother, Robert (Louise) Nelson of Marshfield, Massachusetts; and a sister, Marilyn Perrine of Fostoria, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jerry Davis.

Peg was a member of the Red Hats. She loved baking — not only the act of baking, but the joy she brought to others with her baking.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St. in Findlay, with Fr. John Drymon officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church.

