Eveleth S. Heckathorn

Eveleth Sylvia Heckathorn, 93 of Fostoria, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born August 1, 1925 in Pelican Rapids, MN, to Elmer and Anna (Móén) Sleen. She married Charles E. Heckathorn January 17, 1947 and he died in 2005.

Surviving are children, Karen Miller (Richard Johnson), Craig (Helen) Heckathorn, Karla (Tom) Grine, Kevin Heckathorn and Kirk Heckathorn, all of Fostoria; sister, Joyce Piepho of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Robert (Dorean) Sleen of Waseca, MN; grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Stevens, Shannon (Melinda) Miller, Chad (Jayne) Heckathorn, Adam Grine (Abby Bomer) and Ashlee (Tyler) Day, all of Fostoria, Andy (Melanie) Rumschlag of NewYork, Abby (Jason) Smith of Fostoria, Sean (Courtney) Heckathorn of Texas, Kylie Heckathorn and Kirk Heckathorn Jr., both of Old Fort; 17 great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

Eveleth is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents; sister, Laverne Haarstick; son-in-law, Charles Miller; and her angel granddaughter.

Eveleth retired from Seneca Wire and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church both in Fostoria.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 9, 2018 at noon at the Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, Ohio, with Reverend Dr. Larry Knigga officiating. Burial will take place at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Visitation will be prior to services from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at the church.

Memorials can be made to Hope Lutheran Church or Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

