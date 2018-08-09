David N. Bayes Sr., 68 of Fostoria, passed away peacefully at 4:43 p.m. Monday, August 6, 2018.

David was born in Tiffin on November 30, 1949 to the late Elgin Bayes and Mary Lortz of Carey. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon K. (Myers), on July 6, 1969 in Carey. She survives in Fostoria.

He is also survived by one son, David N. (Renee) Bayes Jr. of Reno, NV. Daughter, Stacey K. Bayes, preceded him in death (1985).

David was grandfather to three grandsons, Brandon and Avery Bayes of Bowling Green and Alex Bayes of Reno NV; brothers, Dan (Anne) Bayes and Roger (Linda) Bayes, and sister, Jennifer Mohr, all of Carey; half brother, Danny Bayes of Paintsville, KY; and step brothers, Chris Bayes and Doug Bayes.

David was a 1969 graduate of Carey High School. He served in the U.S. Army stationed near Frankfort, Germany, from 1970-1972. He is a member of the American Legion Post 73, Fostoria, and for many years a member of A.C.E. (American Coaster Enthusiasts).

Over the years he had many interests: he did bicycle trips with friends, ran slot cars at his home, enjoyed going on trips and taking his grandsons to Cedar Point. He also liked going to the movies, eating out and attending county fairs and flea markets. His favorite collection was miniature bicycles and anything with a bike on it.

David will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends and his cat, Kelley. He was always concerned and wanted to know how everyone was doing and always attended the family reunions so he could be with family.

Most of all we will miss his great big smile and blue eyes, his caring, giving heart and gentleness.

Graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Veterans Chapel of Fountain Cemetery with the Fostoria United Veterans providing Military Honors followed by reflection with Rev. William Bentley.

Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Ohio Make-A-Wish c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830. It was David’s wish to give back to Make-A-Wish, the group that helped his family to go on a final trip to Arizona with his daughter Stacey K. Bayes.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

