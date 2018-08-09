Clifford W. Seeley

Clifford William Seeley, 74 of Fostoria, passed away at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

He was born December 5, 1943 in Findlay to the late Clifton William and Martha Margaret (Mills) Seeley. He married Karen Sue Haase February 1, 2008 and she survives in Fostoria.

Private family services will take place.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the family’s choice c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

