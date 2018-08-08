Sherry E. Moore

Sherry Elaine Moore, 64 of Findlay, passed away at 9 p.m. Sunday, August 5, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Care Center, Findlay.

She was born January 25, 1954 in Fostoria to the late Albert and Luberta M. (Treadwell) Moore.

Surviving are three siblings, Audrey (James) Young of Fremont, Michael Moore of Fostoria and Geneva Moore of Fostoria; step-sisters, Tammy (Smith) Hoffbauer of Fort Worth, Texas, and Tonya (Stewart) Hoffbauer and Tiffany Hoffbauer, both of Fostoria; half sister, Alexie Moore; nieces, Erika (Evearitt) Moore, Dayan Lomax and Leah Lomax; and a nephew, Jeffery Michael Moore.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Moore; and a niece, Jessica Lomax.

Sherry was a Fostoria High School graduate and attended Stautzenberger College. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church, Fostoria, and retired from Autolite as a secretary.

Sherry enjoyed playing games on the computer, reading books and most of all making people laugh.

Visitation will take place Monday, August 13, 2018 from 11 a.m. to noon at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at noon in the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, Kidney Foundation of Ohio or to the American Heart Association c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

