Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
Nelson Kiser Jr., 56 of Gibsonburg, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

He was born September 18, 1961 in Sandusky to Kathy I. (Kennedy) Walters of Gibsonburg and Nelson L. Kiser Sr. of Fostoria. He married Tamara (Herrera) Kiser and she passed in October 2017.

Also surviving is a son, Tyler J. Kiser of Fostoria; brother, Robert (Jeanette) Kiser of Washington; sister, Laurie (Celestin) Bombomong of Fostoria; and step-father, Roy W. Walters of Gibsonburg.

Services are pending at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

