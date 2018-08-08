Lois M. Stewart, 94 of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and formerly of Wayne, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

She was born on September 29, 1923 in Wayne, Ohio, to the late Herman A. and Elva M. (Hedge) Zeigler. Lois married Robert S. Stewart on August 21, 1943 in Wayne; he preceded her in death on May 6, 1999.

Surviving Lois is her daughter, Janice L. (Ted) Nemcik of Park City, Utah; son, James G. Stewart of Kaukauna, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Amy Nemcik of Las Vegas, NV, Jason (Heather) Stewart of Davenport, Iowa, Jenny (Brian) Fairchild of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Jared Stewart of Kaukauna, Wisconsin; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elva; loving husband of 55 years, Robert; and brothers, Harry and Robert Zeigler.

Lois was a 1941 graduate of Montgomery Township High School in Wayne. She worked as the school secretary for Wayne Elementary, where she worked for 24 years, retiring in 1983.

In Wayne, she was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. After moving to Wisconsin, she was a member of the Faith Church in Neenah, and enjoyed volunteering at the St. Paul’s gift shop in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and the Outagamie County Community Center in Wisconsin.

She was also a member of several bowling leagues over the years in Ohio and Wisconsin and bowled until she was 90.

Lois wanted to give a special Thank You to granddaughter, Jennifer Fairchild, husband, Brian and children, Tyler and Mackenzie as well as Katie Stewart for their loving care, always including her and never leaving her alone.

Also, a special Thank You to the Staff of Kindred Hearts of Kaukauna, Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care and Rev. Tim Albecht.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at noon at the Wayne United Methodist Church in Wayne, Ohio, with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. A bereavement luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church or the Wood County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to Lois’ family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

