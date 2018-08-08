MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Betty J. Snyder

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
Betty J. Snyder, 95, formerly of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, Ohio.

She was born July 30, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio, to Glen and Matilda (Rojewski) Sworden, both who preceded her in death. She married George G. Snyder in 1942 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2004.

Surviving Betty are three sons, William R. (Marilyn) Snyder of Risingsun, Gary L. Snyder of Augusta, GA, and Thomas L. (Patricia) Snyder of Bowling Green, OH; three grandchildren, Scott (Yesenia) Snyder of Ft. Myers, FL, Linda (Joe) McKown of Sylvania, OH, and Robert (Hillary) Snyder of Bowling Green, OH; three great-grandchildren, Kevin McKown of Sylvania, OH, Christopher McKown of Knoxville, TN, and Katelyn McKown of Sylvania, OH; and two sisters-in law, Patricia Sworden of Fremont, Ohio, and Nancy Sabo of Bellevue, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by five siblings, Glen R. Sworden, Arthur Sworden, Richard H. Sworden, Avis Krotzer and Dorothy Rodd; and one granddaughter, LaDawn Snyder.

Betty was a 1941 Bradner High School graduate. A homemaker, she was very family oriented. She and George enjoyed camping and wintering in Florida.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

Funeral Services will take place in the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018, Pastor Jerry Copeland presiding, with an hour of visitation prior, beginning at noon. Burial will follow in Bradner Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure or to the Shepherd Fund at Good Shepherd Home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

