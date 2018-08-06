Roseann “Rosie” Marie Kimble, 75, of West Millgrove, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Roseann was born on August 19, 1942 to the late Floyd and Lucille (Nixon) Swartz in Wood County.

She married the late Donald Ray Kimble on February 20, 1959 at the Church of the Nazarene in Fostoria. They had eight children, the late Timothy (Jeanne Kreh) Kimble, of McComb, Donald Kimble Jr., of West Millgrove, Tammie (Gary) Morgret, of Findlay, Tina (Rick) Hendricks, of Carey, Terrie (the late Larry) Litton, of Fostoria, Todd (Kelly) Kimble, of West Millgrove, Johnny Kimble, of Fostoria, and the late Tony Kimble.

She is also survived by siblings, Harry Swartz, of Fostoria, Dorothy Roe, of Bowling Green, Ilene Edwards, of Toledo, Annie Myers, of Arlington, Suzy Price, of Fostoria, and Lawrence Swartz, of Dayton.

Rosie was the proud grandmother of 47 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.

In her early years she worked at Heinies Lounge, The Elks, Fostoria City Hospital, and Good Shepherd Home, leaving there after 22 years. She loved to bake and sew for everyone. She enjoyed being at family gatherings and being outside.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Ivan Swartz, Joe Swartz, Dale Swartz, Donnie Swartz, Pauline Gailbraith, Florence Peoples and Helen Stahl; two sons, Timothy and Tony Kimble; one granddaughter, Angie Kimble; one grandson, Casey Kimble, and great-granddaughter, Mykalee Gallagher.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Rev. Donald Goodwin, presiding. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

