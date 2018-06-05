Dorothy G. Schalk, 86, of Tiffin, joined her heavenly family on Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018 at Autumnwood Care center in Tiffin.

She was born at home on April 2, 1932, near Fostoria to Donald and Nellie (Feasel) Bishop. She married Donald Schalk, her husband of 67 years, on April 18, 1951. He survives in Tiffin.

She is also survived by her three sons, Wayne (Vicki) Schalk of Uhrichsville, Patrick (Kathleen) Schalk of Pataskala and Stephen (Jane) Schalk of New Riegel; a daughter, Elaine Horvath of Tiffin; two brothers, Jacob (Sylvia) Bishop of New Riegel and James (Paula) Bishop of Fostoria; a sister, Thelma (Wayne) Gerschutz of Carey; and 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Marie Geiger, Helen Schlacter and Edna Cook.

She graduated from McCutchenville (Scutch) High School in 1950. She retired from Tiffin Mercy Hospital after 26 years of service. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking and baking, as well as her flower garden. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed attending their school/sporting events.

Dorothy was a long time member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Her mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Friends may visit with family from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice and a charity of the donor’s choice.

