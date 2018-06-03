Harley “Bob” Shaw, 79, of Fostoria, passed away Friday, June 1, 2018 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born December 29, 1938 in Sandusky County, Ohio to the late Harry N. and Mable Mae (Piper) Shaw Sr. He married Nancy L. Gilliland June 2, 1992 and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are three children, Shawn (Dawn) Shaw, Fostoria, Dawn (Kenneth) Baker, Van Buren and Scott (Dawn) Shaw, Mount Blanchard; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brothers, Harold Shaw, Florida and Harry (Jean) Shaw Jr., Fostoria; sisters, Ethel Smith, Fostoria and Mina Bassett, Michigan; and former wives, Janet (Haynes) Priddy and Scharla (Vollmar) Deitrich of Fostoria. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Les and Herbert Shaw; and sisters, Jean Dillon, Lucille Giles, Vivian Hummel and Naomi Scoville.

Bob had worked for 27 years at Fostoria Foundry and Lima’s Tank Plant where he was a supervisor. He then retired from Whirlpool, Findlay. He was a United States Army veteran and member of Fostoria American Legion Post #73. He loved fishing, hunting and watching the Indians, Browns and Buckeyes. He enjoyed animals, especially the company of his dog, Max.

Visitation is Thursday June 7, 2018 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Fostoria United Veterans providing military honors followed by the Rev. Donald Goodwin presiding. The family will gather at the Fostoria American Legion after the service for continued fellowship.

Memorials are suggested to a local humane society.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments