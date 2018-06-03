Dorothy G. Schalk

Posted On Sun. Jun 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Dorothy G. Schalk, 86, of Tiffin died Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018 at Volunteers of America Autumnwood Care center in Tiffin.

Mmass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with he Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Friends may visit with family from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company