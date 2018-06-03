Dorothy G. Schalk, 86, of Tiffin died Saturday afternoon, June 2, 2018 at Volunteers of America Autumnwood Care center in Tiffin.

Mmass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with he Rev. Gary Walters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Friends may visit with family from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

