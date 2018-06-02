Richard D. Kistler

Richard “Rick” D. Kistler, 64 of Wayne, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 31, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

He was born on May 20, 1954 in Willard, Ohio, to Richard B. and Bonnie J. (Archer) Kistler of Bloomville, Ohio.

Rick graduated in 1972 from Tiffin Columbian High School. He was a part time bus driver for Lakota Schools, Wood Lane and Mt. Zion United Brethren Church. He worked many years at the Cooper Hose Plant in Bowling Green and then at Vehtek in Bowling Green until disability forced him to retire.

On May 21, 1976, he married LuAnn Sigler in Walbridge, Ohio, and they later divorced. He then married Judy Sidle-Torok on March 10, 2001.

Surviving Rick is his loving wife of 17 years, Judy; five sons, Derrick (Lisa) Kistler of Walbridge, Ohio, Darrin (Suzanne) Kistler and Drew Kistler, both of Bradenton, Florida, and Nicholas Torok and Donald (Carla) Torok, both of Fostoria; daughter, Courtnay (Gustavo) Santiago of Las Vegas, Nevada; 10 grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Mosier of Tiffin, Ohio, and Sharlynn Garno of Bowling Green, Ohio; and brother, Joe (Sheila) Farabee of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bonnie; two step fathers, Keith L. Farabee and John Morbitzer; granddaughter, Charlotte “Charlie” Torok; three brothers, Rodger Kistler, Robert Farabee and Jim Farabee; and one sister, Marna (Farabee) Allen.

Rick had a great sense of humor and truly loved laughter. Besides spending time with his family and grandkids, Rick loved working in his yard, the occasional trip to a casino, cooking and his involvement with Mt. Zion UB Church.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Mt. Zion UB Church, 7481 Bays Road (corner of Bays and Reynolds Roads) Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will take place on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. Pastors Mark E. Ralph and Mike Soltis will officiate.

Immediately following the service, a bereavement luncheon will take place Mt. Zion UB Church. A private burial will be held at a later date at Bradner Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department or to the Mt. Zion UB Church Youth Group. All flower arrangements can be sent to Mt. Zion UB Church (7481 Bays Road Wayne, Ohio).

Online condolences may be sent to Rick’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

