Ja’mier Hill-Hernandez, 5 months old, of Fostoria passed away May 29, 2018 at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born on December 12, 2017 in Findlay to James Hill-Hernandez and the late Jennifer Lynn Hayes.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his father; maternal grandparents, Shawna Haynes of Fostoria and Ernie Haynes of Risingsun; paternal grandfather, Toni Hill Jr. of Fostoria; brothers, James, Anthony, Javion, Jalin and Jamison Hill-Hernandez; and sisters, Aja, Alivia and Gabrielle Hill-Hernandez, Harmony Lee, and Breonna and Meleah Decker.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria. Rev. Merle Robinson will preside. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hffh.net.

